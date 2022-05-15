First Trust Advisors LP Buys 114,998 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,998 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Talos Energy worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of TALO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,919,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,360,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,701,580 shares of company stock valued at $83,577,238 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

