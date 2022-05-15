First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.