First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

