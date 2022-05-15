First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.50 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Autohome worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE ATHM opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $92.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

