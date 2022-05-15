First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 893,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE WBS opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

