First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.56 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 317.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 174,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 732,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,925 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,537 shares of company stock worth $2,454,350 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

