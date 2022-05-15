First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of BankUnited worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BankUnited by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

BKU stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $48.74.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

