First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Brady worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of BRC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

