First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 14,605 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,926 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

