First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,503 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $104.32 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

