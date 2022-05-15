First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.05 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

