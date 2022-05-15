First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Plexus worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,801 shares of company stock valued at $721,475. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

