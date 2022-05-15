First Trust Advisors LP Sells 416 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,931 shares of company stock worth $1,530,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

