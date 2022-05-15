First Trust Advisors LP Sells 42,506 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,506 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

