First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 375,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 259,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

