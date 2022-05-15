First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,495 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 48,600.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674,434 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,164,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

EAF stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

