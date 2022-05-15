First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $563.81 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $537.55 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.53 and its 200 day moving average is $629.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

