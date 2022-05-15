Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 146,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

