Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.49% of Global X MLP ETF worth $24,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,818,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.