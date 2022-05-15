Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

