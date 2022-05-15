Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $233,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $205.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $189.65 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.04.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

