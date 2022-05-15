Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

