Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after buying an additional 128,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,417 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $8.04 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $360.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

