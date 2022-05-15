Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

