Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $276.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $267.79 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.