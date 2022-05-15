Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.74% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

