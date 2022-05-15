iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $22,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 189.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

