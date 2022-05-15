Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Liberty Global by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,565,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,055 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

