Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

LBTYK opened at $24.07 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

