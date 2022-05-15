Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

