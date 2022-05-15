Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Matson worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $443,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,437 shares of company stock worth $4,961,797 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

