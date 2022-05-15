Moreno Evelyn V Has $39.55 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

