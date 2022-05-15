Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $6.51 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

