Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.03% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,744.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

ALTL stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.