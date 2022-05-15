Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,068,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.21% of Patrick Industries worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.