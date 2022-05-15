Peter J. Kelly Buys 45,958 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.