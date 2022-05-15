Peter J. Kelly Buys 45,958 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
