ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PJT Partners by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

