ProShare Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth $364,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $19.54 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

