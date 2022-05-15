ProShare Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

