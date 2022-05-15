ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRP. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NYSE:BRP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

