QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of QuinStreet worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $20,022,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $8,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QuinStreet by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 178,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.09 million, a PE ratio of 147.31 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

