RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,362.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,259,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,730 and have sold 12,015 shares valued at $260,413. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of RAPT opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

