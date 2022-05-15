Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,010 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

