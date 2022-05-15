Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,895 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 6.01% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

HDG opened at $46.91 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

