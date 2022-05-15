Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,386 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Century Communities worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

NYSE:CCS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.