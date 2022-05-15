Raymond James & Associates Acquires 33,069 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.