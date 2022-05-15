Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,532 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Terminix Global worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $9,724,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 59.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

