Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 6.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.