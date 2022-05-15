Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.03% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWLD. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter valued at $405,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

