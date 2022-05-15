Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.95% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $179.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.05. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

